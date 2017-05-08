Connect with us

Justin Garner Covers Bruno Mars’ ‘That’s What I Like’

R&B Music Videos

Justin Garner Covers Bruno Mars’ ‘That’s What I Like’

Published on

R&B/Pop singer-songwriter Justin Garner covers of “That’s What I Like” by his favorite artist, Bruno Mars, and it slaps!

Garner shows he’s got vocals and range for days as he acoustically recreates Mars’ jam in the clip below, which sees him spilling his heart out on the mic.

Watch below:

Garner is the season 1 winner of MTV’s singing show Copycat and he’s has reached #1 on iTunes Japan R&B/Soul charts.  He’s been hard at work on new music slated for release this summer.

@justingarner

More About: Justin Garner

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in R&B Music Videos

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers

Trending

R&B Music Videos

Lucki Starr – Make Me

R&B Music Videos

Justin Garner Covers Bruno Mars’ ‘That’s What I Like’

R&B Music Videos

Adrian Marcel – LUVJONES
Advertisement

Shop Singersroom

Advertisement
To Top