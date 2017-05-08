R&B/Pop singer-songwriter Justin Garner covers of “That’s What I Like” by his favorite artist, Bruno Mars, and it slaps!

Garner shows he’s got vocals and range for days as he acoustically recreates Mars’ jam in the clip below, which sees him spilling his heart out on the mic.

Watch below:

Garner is the season 1 winner of MTV’s singing show Copycat and he’s has reached #1 on iTunes Japan R&B/Soul charts. He’s been hard at work on new music slated for release this summer.

@justingarner