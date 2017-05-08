Adrian Marcel releases the video for the Shonuff-produced track “LUVJONES” from his recently released acclaimed album GMFU. Directed by Jerrell Lamar, the video sees Marcel rocking he newly-long tresses as he spends the day with his longtime girlfriend in their hometown of Oakland while discussing the different trials & tribulations that they have gone through together.

Watch below:

“LUVJONES” was co-written by Marcel and his long-time collaborator, Jane Handcock and is the first of many to come from Marcel in support of the new album.

@AdrianMarcel510