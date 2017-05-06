Connect with us

Niia – Sideline Feat. Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Music Videos

Niia – Sideline Feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Published on

Newcomer Niia taps soul veteran Jazmine Sullivan for the heartstrings pulling duet, “Sideline,” a record from the jazz/soul singer’s newly released debut album, I.

In the accompanying black-and-white clip, directed by Sasha Samsonova, the two ladies bond for a show of strength as they march through the streets while uplifting each other’s broken heart.

Niia told The FADER that the song is about “two very different women dealing with the same problem.” She said Jazmine was the only choice for this duet because she’s just so great. “If I was ever going to lose to another woman, I’d want it to be a strong, incredibly talented, beautiful woman,” Niia said. “Jazmine Sullivan is that woman.”

Also, preview Niia’s full project below:

More About: Jazmine Sullivan | Niia

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in R&B Music Videos

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers

Trending

Gossip

Singer Starshell Denies Affair With Mary J. Blige’s Estranged Husband

R&B Music Videos

Video: Gloria Prince – Right There

Music

TLC – Haters (Snippet), Plus ‘TLC’ Tracklist
Advertisement

Shop Singersroom

Advertisement
To Top