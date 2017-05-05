Texan artist Gloria Prince repackages her 2015 single “Right There” with a revamped song and new video.

Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Keyzbaby (Beyonce, Seyvn, Rotimi, Elhae, Chris Brown, Drake, Omarion) and written by Marquis Rachad, the song is relatable to many young women who’ve gone through tough times in relationships.

“Right There” is referring to a girl who’s been hurt and let down countless of times in her relationships. Finally, she meets a guy who brings something extraordinary different to the table than what she’s use to. At this point, she’s down to skin and bones in her love life and she he has nothing left to offer him. She’s hoping though, once she is ready to trust, let someone in again and fully healed that he will be right there waiting for her.

The Terence Prevost-directed visual sees Prince acting out just that; while she’s healing from both emotional and physical wounds, she sorts out her feelings while in a new relationship.

Watch below: