Following their Snoop Dogg-assisted groove “Way Back”, T-Boz and Chilli confront some “Haters” on their new single.

Released as a snippet for mass listening pleasure, the duo can be heard singing, “Haters gonna hate / People gon’ say what they say / We don’t care about that anyway,” on the Pop-leaning song.

Stream below:

It was previously announced that the title of their final album funded by fans on Kickstarter would also be named by the fans. Well, it’s now been established that the LP will simply go by TLC. The opus’ tracklist has been released, and it goes 12 tracks deep and is slated to arrive on June 30th.

In conjunction, the duo will headline the “I Love the ’90s – The Party Continues Tour” this summer with Naughty By Nature, C+C Music Factory, and more.

Peep TLC’s self-titled LP’s tracklisting below.

1. “No Introduction”

2. “Way Back” feat. Snoop Dogg

3. “It’s Sunny”

4. “Haters”

5. “Perfect Girls”

6. “Interlude”

7. “Start a Fire”

8. “American Gold”

9. “Scandalous”

10. “Aye Muthafucka”

11. “Joy Ride”

12. “Way Back” [Extended Version] feat. Snoop Dogg