[Song Premiere] Bradd Marquis – Who Let You Go

New Jersey-based indie artist Bradd Marquis releases his new song “Who Let You Go,” a song for the lover who wasn’t good enough for the last but just right for the next.

Always inspired by real life situations, Bradd wrote this song for a woman feeling down from a past relationship, assuring her that her next go around with him will make her feel more appreciated.

“Who let you go? I just wanna say thank you,” he sings over the banging track produced by Robert Long aka OP and Edmund Smith aka Eddie Duece.

“Who Let You Go” is the first single from Marquis’ new upcoming project.

