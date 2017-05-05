Singer Starshell Denies Affair With Mary J. Blige’s Estranged Husband

Rumors shook the internet last week when it was alleged that Mary J. Blige’s former protegee, singer Starshell, is the other woman Blige’s estranged husband Kendu Isaacs was having the affair with that resulted in a broken marriage.

Now the 28-year-old protege is publicly denying the allegations. Starshell (b. LaNeah Menzies), insists the accusations of an affair with Isaacs are “absolutely not true”, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. However a source tells Page Six Starshell’s not remorseful. “She’s just a poor girl from [outside of] Boston who slept her way to the middle.”

However, even though Starshell denied the allegations, in Vh1’s candid documentary The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman (which aired on Tuesday), Mary made it clear she wanted nothing to do with Starshell, calling her “Becky with the good hair.” Mary further elaborated, “All these years have come to this, like you didn’t even pick me, you picked somebody else. That s**t is humiliating. It hurt real bad (sic).” Mary warned Ne-Yo in the doc, “And just so we’re clear…do not let her (Starshell) anywhere near what you’re doing for me (new music), because she’s the reason for all of this s**t.”

Yikes, it certainly sounds like Starshell is behind the affair.