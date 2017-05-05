San Diego-based singer/songwriter/producer Motaz drops this smooth jam “The Grey,” a song about that grey area in a “situationship.”

The vibes Motaz offers on this one is 90s-inspired. “Then we spend the night and it all feels right, but there’s so much left unsaid /No we can’t den how we feel inside when we wake up in this bed,” he sings on the first verse.

Motaz writes, plays all the instruments, produces them himself, while also doing his own graphic design/video production. Visit www.motazmusic.com for more info.

@motazmusic