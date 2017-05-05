R&B Music Videos
John Michael – I Choose Me (Lyric Video)
Indie crooner John Michael drops his new project INTRA today (May 5th) along with this single “I Choose Me” from the project. The smooth cut highlights self-love and the importance of putting up boundaries.
“The title says it all. ‘I Choose Me’ is a reminder to always put myself first,” he explains. “Something I sometimes forget to do. I’m a giving person. My kindness often times can be my weakness. Over the years I’ve learned to stick up for myself and I think a lot of people can relate to what I’m saying in this song.”
In the clip, Michael is seen reflecting in nature and solitude. Watch below:
Another song from INTRA called “Wrap You Up” will also be featured on an upcoming episode of HBO’s INSECURE. Purchase INTRA on iTunes HERE.
@4JohnMichael