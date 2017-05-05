Indie crooner John Michael drops his new project INTRA today (May 5th) along with this single “I Choose Me” from the project. The smooth cut highlights self-love and the importance of putting up boundaries.

“The title says it all. ‘I Choose Me’ is a reminder to always put myself first,” he explains. “Something I sometimes forget to do. I’m a giving person. My kindness often times can be my weakness. Over the years I’ve learned to stick up for myself and I think a lot of people can relate to what I’m saying in this song.”

In the clip, Michael is seen reflecting in nature and solitude. Watch below: