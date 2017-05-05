Debuting on Singersroom last week, Brian Angel is back in action with the sultry visual “FaReal” directed by Les Visuals.

In the clip, Brian hits up a hottie (played by Julissa “JuJu” Peralta) for a night of paid lust. After he leaves, another customer arrives.

Watch below:

“FaReal” was produced by Blackxipher and Traxx Sanders, and will appear on Angel’s upcoming mixtape Tha Appetizer, hosted by Don Cannon. Slated for release on May 22nd, the mixtape will serve as a prelude to Angel’s official project as he also prepares for the big Day26 10-year-Anniversary concert this August at Highline Ballroom in NYC. You can get those tickets HERE.

@MrAngel_day26