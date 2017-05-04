Leela James’ sixth studio album Did It For Love has arrived, a stirring collection of soul-filled gems like “Hard For Me,” “Don’t Mean A Thang,” and “Don’t Want You Back.”

Today (May 4), she enlists Singersroom to premiere the video for “All Over Again,” one of the album’s ballads. It’s a love song that will warm your heart when it comes to opening it up to allow love in.

“Today I fell I love with you all over again,” she sings. The visual sees James oozing about the deep, love in her life via her significant other as her doting lover showers her with with surprises and gifts in a Hollywood mansion.

Watch below:

After leaving Warner Music, James released her 5th studio album Fall For You as an independent artist. In 2014 and 2015, she starred on seasons 2 and 3 of the TV One reality show “R&B Divas: Los Angeles.”

Purchase Did It For Love on iTunes HERE.