Following “Lock & Key,” Nigerian-born, Toronto-raised artist Témi drops his second single “Follow You” off of his soon to be released Summer of 2017 EP Tame Me.

“Follow You” brings that Spring fling dancing vibe. “Don’t you wait another minute love is in the air / Keep it moving don’t you dare, don’t stop, don’t stop,” he sings on the breezy, poppy single.

Stream below:

