Sevyn Streeter and Chris Brown Collab On 'Parachute'

Sevyn Streeter and Chris Brown Collab On ‘Parachute’

Chris Brown and Sevyn Streeter’s collab “Parachute” gets the re-release; the song, which dropped a few years ago, is back with a few tweaks.

The tune is uptempo dance song celebrates ride-or-die love. “So I don’t care if I’m falling down / I won’t hit the ground / You’re my parachute,” Chris sings.

Brown just released the tracklisting for his 40-track double album Heartbreak on a Full Moon, on which “Parachute” will not be grace.

Stream below:

 

