Marsha Ambrosius Drops New Single ‘Luh Yah,’ Visits The Breakfast Club and Dishes On Motherhood, Floetry, & More

Marsha Ambrosius is a new mom and along with dropped the buzz single “Don’t Wake The Baby,” she has been on the road as part of the “M.E.” tour alongside Eric Benet which is taking the pair across the United States. Now she’s back with a new official single as an indie artist called “Luh Ya,” a chill groove about being in love.

“Because I luh ya, you know I luh ya bae,” she resounds on the hook.

Stream below:

This morning (May 4), Marsha also dropped by The Breakfast Club to discuss what she’s been up to lately including being a first-time mom.

She also talked about writing a song for Beyonce, meaning of her new single “Luh Yah,” and even what caused the breakup of Floetry. She also talks about being called promiscuous and making baby-making music.

Watch the nearly-40 minute interview below: