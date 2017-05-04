Lion Babe’s Astro Raw Drops ‘Rawmix VOL. 1 Mixtape’

Astro Raw – aka Lucas Goodman and one half of New York-based duo Lion Babe, alongside singer/songwriter and performance artist Jillian Hervey – has released his brand new mixtape rawmix vol 1, which he teased earlier this week with via “U R My High.”

The 14-track project showcases Astro Raw’s one of a kind production credentials and his infectious, genre defying sounds which seamlessly mix R&B, hip-hop, soul, funk and dance to sultry effect. Featuring exclusive mixes – including reworked versions of tracks from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Busta Rhymes and Alicia Keys – and rounded off with brand new remixes of the popular LION BABE tracks ‘Treat Me Like Fire’ and ‘Jungle Lady’, ‘rawmix vol 1’ is set to be the soundtrack to your summer.

Stream below: