The Force MD’s Return With New Single/Video ‘Don’t Rush’

The Force MD’s Return With New Single/Video ‘Don’t Rush’

The Force MD’s are back with new music and visual for their new single “Don’t Rush.” Remember those amazing harmonies from “Tender Love,” “Tears,” “Love is a House” and more, well the guys (Kahlil Lundy, Stevie D, Zieme The Dream ) are back with those infectious harmonies with their latest single.

“Don’t Rush” is a mid tempo that focuses on love and desire, and in the visual, the group members romance the ladies.

On June 3rd, spend the evening with the The Force MDs at BB Kings in NYC.

