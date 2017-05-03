The Force MD’s Return With New Single/Video ‘Don’t Rush’

The Force MD’s are back with new music and visual for their new single “Don’t Rush.” Remember those amazing harmonies from “Tender Love,” “Tears,” “Love is a House” and more, well the guys (Kahlil Lundy, Stevie D, Zieme The Dream ) are back with those infectious harmonies with their latest single.

“Don’t Rush” is a mid tempo that focuses on love and desire, and in the visual, the group members romance the ladies.

Watch below:

On June 3rd, spend the evening with the The Force MDs at BB Kings in NYC.

@ForceMDs