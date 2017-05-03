Former Temptations Singer Dennis Edwards Reportedly ‘Seriously Ill’

Former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards is reported as being “seriously ill” as he was hospitalized in a St. Louis medical center recently.

According to photo journalist Ken Bradford’s Facebook page, Edwards, 74, is was admitted into the hospital after a concert in Canada.

“Prayers are needed for singer Dennis Edwards of the Temptations,” he writes. “He was admitted to a St Louis hospital after returning from a concert date in Canada last week. He is seriously ill and I won’t say any more until his wife releases details. As for now until further information is released please join me in praying for his recovery. Upcoming dates included the OJays in a couple of weeks. I have known Dennis for many years and he along with Chris Arnold also of the Temptations, who lives in Chicago, have been major supporters of my Breast cancer awareness program by performing ‘live’.”

Edwards replaced David Ruffin as lead singer of The Tempations from 1968 to 1976, 1980 to 1984 and 1987 to 1989. In the mid-1980s, he went solo, scoring a hit in 1984 with “Don’t Look Any Further” (featuring Siedah Garrett). Today he is the lead singer of The Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards, a Temptations spin-off group.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Edwards and his family.