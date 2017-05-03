Having taken a time-out from the musical world to complete become a doctor, Amy Steele returns with producer Alex Wells to release the beautifully artistic “Graces.”

The song is a soulful exploration of the emotions that a new relationship brings, detailing not only the hopefulness but also the apprehension that a new love interest evokes. “I am yours forever yours /I’ll stay home with you, cause no one’s home like you,” she coos.

