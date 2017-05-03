Connect with us

Amy Steele – Graces

Amy Steele – Graces

Having taken a time-out from the musical world to complete become a doctor, Amy Steele returns with producer Alex Wells to release the beautifully artistic “Graces.”

The song is a soulful exploration of the emotions that a new relationship brings, detailing not only the hopefulness but also the apprehension that a new love interest evokes. “I am yours forever yours /I’ll stay home with you, cause no one’s home like you,” she coos.

“Graces” is indicative of Amy Steele’s distinctly smooth and emotive style, and sets the benchmark for her upcoming EP Memories in Watercolour.

