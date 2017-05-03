Connect with us

Alicia Keys Working On New Album, Steps Down As ‘Voice’ Judge

News

Alicia Keys Working On New Album, Steps Down As ‘Voice’ Judge

Published on

Alicia Keys has offered her talents as judge on the last two seasons of NBC ‘The Voice,”now she’s stepping down to focusing on new music.

Keys has announced that after this season, she’s not joining Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine next season in order to focus on a new album. She told Entertainment Tonight on Monday (May 1) that she’s halfway done with the album.

“I’m ready for the next one already, which was kind of the plan the whole time,” she said. “I wanted to put out Here where they have a statement body of work, and my next body of work is already in the works. I’m excited! I can’t wait for you to hear new music, and so that’s one of the reasons why I won’t be able to come back next season,” she continued. “But I love writing. It’s just the most beautiful, exciting things, and every time I get better. That’s the blessing and magic of writing,” she said.

Keys currently sits in the big red chairs with Gwen Stefani, Stefani’s boyfriend, country singer Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine. Keys’ mentees Stephanie Rice, Vanessa Ferguson and Chris Blue are all vying for the win.

More About: alicia keys

Around The Web

1 Comment
  • Wil McMullen

    I hope she decides to come back after promoting new album. She has amazing insight and genuine excitememt for great music that made her an incredible addition to judges panel.

More in News

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers

Trending

Photos

Photos: R&B At The Met Gala 2017

News

Say What? Xscape Biopic In the Works, Mona Scott-Young To Produce

R&B Music Videos

Quincy – I Can Tell You Ft. Al B Sure! (Night and Day 2.0)
Advertisement

Shop Singersroom

Advertisement
To Top