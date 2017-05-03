Alicia Keys Working On New Album, Steps Down As ‘Voice’ Judge

Alicia Keys has offered her talents as judge on the last two seasons of NBC ‘The Voice,”now she’s stepping down to focusing on new music.

Keys has announced that after this season, she’s not joining Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine next season in order to focus on a new album. She told Entertainment Tonight on Monday (May 1) that she’s halfway done with the album.

“I’m ready for the next one already, which was kind of the plan the whole time,” she said. “I wanted to put out Here where they have a statement body of work, and my next body of work is already in the works. I’m excited! I can’t wait for you to hear new music, and so that’s one of the reasons why I won’t be able to come back next season,” she continued. “But I love writing. It’s just the most beautiful, exciting things, and every time I get better. That’s the blessing and magic of writing,” she said.

Keys currently sits in the big red chairs with Gwen Stefani, Stefani’s boyfriend, country singer Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine. Keys’ mentees Stephanie Rice, Vanessa Ferguson and Chris Blue are all vying for the win.