Singer/songwriter Votte Hall drops the visual for his newest single “Diamond In The Back,” a Curtis Mayfield cover. Influenced by the surroundings of his hometown Summerville, located seconds from Charleston, South Carolina, the video was also shot in SC, and is Hall’s way of addressing the levels of adversity he experienced in his past and serves as a visual to remind people that patience pays off.



“The message is important for our youth, because of the impacts of technology in today’s world,” said Votte Hall. “Technology provides transparency to the lives of others and when we then start to envy, we want everything faster. This song and video reminds people how to be thankful for what you have and never compare the value they of your life to others”.



The visual also for highlights with scenes from current events such as the church involved in the shooting of nine of its members. With the video release, Hall’s also prepping the arrival of his second EP, In My Own Lane.





Watch “Diamond In The Back” below:

@VotteHall

www.vottemusic.com