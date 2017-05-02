Connect with us

Votte Hall – Diamond In The Back

R&B Music Videos

Votte Hall – Diamond In The Back

Published on
Singer/songwriter Votte Hall drops the visual for his newest single “Diamond In The Back,” a Curtis Mayfield cover.  Influenced by the surroundings of his hometown Summerville, located seconds from Charleston, South Carolina, the video was also shot in SC, and is Hall’s way of addressing the levels of adversity he experienced in his past and serves as a visual to remind people that patience pays off.

“The message is important for our youth, because of the impacts of technology in today’s world,” said Votte Hall. “Technology provides transparency to the lives of others and when we then start to envy, we want everything faster. This song and video reminds people how to be thankful for what you have and never compare the value they of your life to others”.

The visual also  for highlights with scenes from current events such as the church involved in the shooting of nine of its members. With the video release, Hall’s also prepping the arrival of his second EP, In My Own Lane.

Watch “Diamond In The Back” below:

@VotteHall

www.vottemusic.com

More About: Votte Hall

Continue Reading
You may also like...

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in R&B Music Videos

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers

Trending

Photos

Beyonce Shares Photos From Wearable Art Gala

Photos

Photos: R&B At The Met Gala 2017

Gossip

Report: Prince’s Family Prepping Reality Show
Advertisement

Shop Singersroom

Advertisement
To Top