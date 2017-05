Following his groovin’ single “Get It Baby,” his country offering “On My Way Home,” and another groove “One Way Street” (which is is currently charting on several Urban AC radio stations), legend Tito Jackson’s solo debut album TITO TIME has finally hit U.S. retailers (previously only available in Japan).

The project features guest appearances from Big Daddy Kane, Betty Wright, and his sons, 3T.

Purchase Tito Time on iTunes HERE.