Say What? Xscape Biopic In the Works, Mona Scott-Young To Produce

The return of 90s R&B quartet Xscape is larger than expected; not only will they release new music and go on tour, they group’s story will get the movie treatment, as well!

According to Deadline , the multi-platinum selling group has teamed up with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta producer Mona Scott-Young to produce an official, authorized biopic involving all original members under her production company Monami. They’re also reportedly looking to film their reunion as a “docu-follow.” Young and Xscape are currently shopping the biopic to networks.

“We are excited to join forces with Mona Scott-Young and Monami Entertainment to bring the real Xscape story to the world,” said Xscape in a statement. “This partnership will allow us to tell our story about our lives the way we lived it. It’s our truth about the rise, the fall, and the return of Xscape.”

TV One has also announced an Xscape biopic, but the group say that film is not authorized. “We feel the recent announcement of an unauthorized biopic on our lives is disrespectful and disappointing. We are not, in any way, participating in that project and it will never ‘represent’ our true story,” they say.

Who’s looking forward to seeing their story play out on the small screen?