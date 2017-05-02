Quincy – I Can Tell You Ft. Al B Sure! (Night and Day 2.0)

Back in February, Quincy collaborated with his father Al B. Sure! to remake his 1988 classic hit “Nite and Day.” Now, a video has arrived for the record titled “I Can Tell You (Nite and Day 2.0).”

Together, they refreshed the song to make it modern but kept the same essence of the original. “I didn’t want to devalue the beauty that is, was, and always will be in (the original),” Quincy told Billboard. “I’m not trying to present this as the new ‘Nite and Day.'”

At age 3, Quincy was adopted by music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. When Quincy first decided he wanted to be an artist, he wanted to be a rapper, but his grandmother suggested he follow in his father’s footsteps and become a singer, which he did. She even paid for his vocal lessons. He stated in an interview that his biggest musical influences are Luther Vandross, Al Green, and Marvin Gaye.

On June 24th, Quincy announced that he signed to Bad Boy Records. He’s also starring in the new Fox musical drama “Star” alongside Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt.

“I Can Tell You (Nite and Day 2.0)” is from Quincy’s new project, This Is For You, which was released on Valentine’s Day.