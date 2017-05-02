Connect with us

Last night (May 1), New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted their annual Met Gala soiree, the invitation-only fundraiser to benefit the museum’s Costume Institute, and a launch party for its spring exhibition. The dress code theme of the night was avant garde, inspired by Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons.
Some of R&B’s music stars attended the high-fashion soiree, including Mary J. Blige, Diddy and Cassie, Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monae, Frank Ocean, Pharrell, Solange, Nicki Minaj, Zendaya, John Legend, and more.
Hit “next” below to see who nailed it and who missed the mark.
