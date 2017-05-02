North Carolina’s SoFree Wisdom Knows She’s The ‘Only One’ In New Music Video

Raleigh, North Carolina’s SoFree Wisdom links up with Vision Twenty Films to direct and produce her latest music video “Only One.” More than just another R&B single, SoFree satisfyingly expresses true love in the way we all crave to hear. On the song, SoFree demands to be the only one in her man’s life; she’s no side chick or main chick, rather she only accepts the title of wifey.

Residing in Raleigh since 2006, SoFree is diligently working on finishing her highly anticipated album The Best Things In Life Are SoFree. On the project, SoFree works alongside producer, TracStar Rich, also her husband – who is featured in the music video.

Watch below:

@SoFreeWisdom