LION BABE’s Astro Raw Premieres New Single ‘U R My High’ From Forthcoming Mixtape

Astro Raw – aka Lucas Goodman and one half of New York-based duo Lion Babe, alongside singer/songwriter and performance artist Jillian Hervey – has teased his just-announced, forthcoming mixtape rawmix vol 1 with the release of “U R My High.”

The song is an funk-electronic mix of soulful samples amongst a techno backdrop.

Stream below:

The track is the first to be taken from the new mixtape ahead of its full release this Thursday. The 14-track project showcases Astro Raw’s one-of-a-kind production credentials and his infectious, genre defying sounds which seamlessly mix R&B, hip-hop, soul, funk and dance to sultry effect. Featuring exclusive mixes – including reworked versions of tracks from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Busta Rhymes and Alicia Keys – and rounded off with brand new remixes of the popular LION BABE tracks “Treat Me Like Fire” and “Jungle Lady”, rawmix vol 1 could be the soundtrack to your summer.

Earlier this year, LION BABE released their latest single “Rockets’” ft Moe Moks which is set to appear on their forthcoming new EP which will be their first commercial release since their critically celebrated debut studio album Begin.

