Beyonce’s Formation Tour Microphone Sells For $11,000 at Auction; Reveals ‘Lemonade” Box Set

Beyonce is said to be the highest valued influencer on social media, but her power to attract attention reaches far beyond her followers.

Take for instance the microphone she used on her 2016 Formation World Tour as well as the at the recent Grammy awards. It reportedly sold for $11,000 during an auction during the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. Eventgoer Cece Hendricks purchased the microphone after losing out on a V.I.P. package to Coachella next year when Beyonce will headline the music festival. According to TMZ, the microphone shows signs of wear and Hendricks plans on giving it to her son for his 13th birthday.

The event was held at the California African American Museum to raise funds for the new WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center, which Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, recently co-founded with her husband, actor Richard Lawson.

“I am super proud of my beautiful mother for creating such an awesome event. Close to $1 million was raised for The WACO Theater Center to benefit young people through their mentorship programs and the arts,” stated Beyonce. “Mom, you inspire us all to be generous, selfless, positive, to have empathy, to love and to praise creativity in the world. It brought tears to my eyes to be a witness to what you and Richard have created together. WACO is a safe place truly Where Art Can Occur. I love you.”

In related news, Beyonce celebrates the 1-year anniversary of her Lemonade visual album by unveiling an ultimate collector’s item box set. The ‘How To Make Lemonade’ limited edition set is available for pre-order now, and it retails for a hefty $299.99.

With an estimated ship date of this summer, the set will include a numbered, collector’s edition coffee table book (600 pages), double vinyl LP, and audio and visual album downloads. The hardcover book will include never-before-seen photographs from the making of Lemonade along with Bey’s personal writing and lyrics.

Released in April of last year, Lemonade was recently honored with a Peabody Award.