JJ Singleton Drops ‘Senior Year’ Mixtape

After dropping his singles “Change Your Mind” and “Promise,” the gifted singer/songwriter extraordinaire JJ Singleton drops his first mixtape, Senior Year.

The 22-year old singer/songwriter/actor from Harlem NY, Singleton has had his share of hardships, which is all channeled into this project. Throughout his youth, Singleton played “Simba” in Broadway’s smash hit musicals Lion King, as well as Little Mermaid (“Flounder”). At a young age, this Uptown kid was making the kind of living any artist aspires to. Upon his 18th birthday, JJ received his Broadway earnings through a trust; and with it, what he hoped would be a nice nest egg for himself and his high-school sweetheart (and soon to be mother of his daughter) to live comfortably. In addition, JJ was also landing film, theatre and television roles (30 Rock, Blue Bloods, Law & Order). However, the good life JJ aspired to give his family soon unraveled. “In showing affection the way that I did (trips, lavish gifts), my girl became accustomed to a life that I could not maintain,” JJ admits. When the money drained, the problems surfaced. Soon, the love of Singleton’s life left him; prohibited him from seeing his daughter and branded him “a broke nigga.”

From pain to perseverance, feeling immense heartbreak to fighting for fatherhood, JJ threw himself into the sounds and moods of R&B to channel is experience. The woman who brought JJ Singleton to his lowest level is now the muse for transformation.

Featuring a mix of a few solid covers and originals, Singleton drops Senior Year as his “graduation” into to the spotlight.

@JJ_singleton