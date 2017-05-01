Connect with us

H.E.R. Releases New Single ‘Say It’ & Announces ‘H.E.R Volume 2’ Release Date

Music

H.E.R. Releases New Single ‘Say It’ & Announces ‘H.E.R Volume 2’ Release Date

Published on

Enigmatic singer H.E.R. releases a new jam titled “Say It Again,” a track from her forthcoming H.E.R. Vol. 2 EP, set for release on June 2 via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.

Written by H.E.R. and produced by Darhyl “Hey DJ” Camper Jr. and H.E.R., “Say It Again,” gives a sultry command for a night of pleasure. “Boy, you know I don’t get naught for anybody,” she resounds.

Stream below:

On Friday, June 23, H.E.R. will join Bryson Tiller, Khalid and more, for the BET Experience concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Purchase “Say It Again” and preorder H.E.R. Vol. 2 on iTunes HERE.

@HERMusicx

More About: H.E.R.

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Music

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers

Trending

News

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome First Child, Baby Girl Sienna Princess Wilson

Photos

Beyonce Shares Photos From Wearable Art Gala

Mix Room - R&B Mixtapes

JJ Singleton Drops ‘Senior Year’ Mixtape
Advertisement

Shop Singersroom

Advertisement
To Top