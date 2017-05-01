H.E.R. Releases New Single ‘Say It’ & Announces ‘H.E.R Volume 2’ Release Date

Enigmatic singer H.E.R. releases a new jam titled “Say It Again,” a track from her forthcoming H.E.R. Vol. 2 EP, set for release on June 2 via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.

Written by H.E.R. and produced by Darhyl “Hey DJ” Camper Jr. and H.E.R., “Say It Again,” gives a sultry command for a night of pleasure. “Boy, you know I don’t get naught for anybody,” she resounds.

Stream below:

On Friday, June 23, H.E.R. will join Bryson Tiller, Khalid and more, for the BET Experience concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Purchase “Say It Again” and preorder H.E.R. Vol. 2 on iTunes HERE.

