H.E.R. Releases New Single ‘Say It’ & Announces ‘H.E.R Volume 2’ Release Date
Enigmatic singer H.E.R. releases a new jam titled “Say It Again,” a track from her forthcoming H.E.R. Vol. 2 EP, set for release on June 2 via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.
Written by H.E.R. and produced by Darhyl “Hey DJ” Camper Jr. and H.E.R., “Say It Again,” gives a sultry command for a night of pleasure. “Boy, you know I don’t get naught for anybody,” she resounds.
On Friday, June 23, H.E.R. will join Bryson Tiller, Khalid and more, for the BET Experience concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Purchase “Say It Again” and preorder H.E.R. Vol. 2 on iTunes HERE.
@HERMusicx