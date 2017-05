How do men get caught cheating, you ask? Simple: by leaving their phone unattended.

“Don’t Know Us” is a music video (directed By OtherWorld R!O Formerly Scenario) about Dye Hard’s male interest (played by Malachiae Warren) who gets caught out there being disloyal. Dye plays it cool and shows him what he’ll be missing as she devises a plan of retaliation.

Watch below:

Purchase “Don’t Know Us” on iTunes HERE.

@Dyeehard