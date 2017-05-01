Bosco & DJ Smiles Davis Connect For Breezy Collab ‘Morning Blues’

DJ Smiles Davis is here to provide exactly what you need to get out of the “Morning Blues.” The L.A. DJ and Fool’s Gold signee Bosco add some rhythm and percussion to your AM with their new single. Smiles’ infectious production mixed with Bosco’s silky smooth melodies make for the perfect cure for the morning doldrums.

Says Smiles of the collab: “It was through this collaboration that a friendship blossomed between Bosco and I. Within an hour of being in the same room together we quickly found musical synergy. My background as a DJ helped me shape this project, but Bosco’s creative spirit and laid back sound not only influenced the song, but the overall feeling and direction of the EP.”

After almost 10 years behind the decks, servicing artists like Missy Elliot, Gwen Stefani, and Erykah Badu, Smiles Davis is turning her focus towards producing her own music. She has been hard at work for the last year and is now prepared to release her first official EP, But She Did, later this summer. Smiles will be dropping a series of singles leading up to the EP release. Along with Bosco, the EP also has features from Quiñ, Jck Dvy, and Mereba.