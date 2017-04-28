Australian singer-songwriter Vanessa Elisha teamed up with friend XXYYXX to finesse the production of her brooding cover of Drake’s 2011 track “Good Ones Go” from his 2011 Take Care album.

This cover happened by accident when Vanessa found herself struggling to write in the studio one night. Given that a lot of people cover Drake’s music, she was apprehensive about releasing it.

“I opened up this 8-bar loop and I immediately heard the cover over it, so I just started recording it for shits and giggles. It wasn’t really meant to be anything. So many people cover Drake and I didn’t want to be corny about it, but the more I worked on it the cooler it got. This is definitely one of my favourite Drake vocal and lyrical performances,” she said.

“Good Ones Go” is now available on iTunes. Stream below:

