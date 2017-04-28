Tinashe’s Music Director Darion Ja’Von Drops ‘Honest’ Album (Stream)

Tinashe’s music director Darion Ja’Von is also a drummer, singer/songwriter & music producer who has a lot to offer himself; he recently dropped his debut album Honest.

Darion “DJ” Ja’Von is a music prodigy in his own right. His records have been featured in Film and TV from the R&B hit “Too Late,” in Lionsgate’s The Perfect Match (starring Terrence J & Cassie) to FOX’s smash Empire, and BET’s guilty pleasure Being Mary Jane starring Gabrielle Union.

On Honest, the production keeps it current with throwback elements thrown in for good measure. For example, tracks like “Circles.” the title tune “Honest,” “Yoi,” “Privacy” make for some good driving jams. “Too Late” takes a break from the mid-tempos for a slowed-down piano ballad of regret, and “Still” follows suit, wrapping the project up on a tender note as he declares “‘I’m still in love with you.”

Born and raised in East Orange, New Jersey, he began playing the drums at age 2, and by 7 years old, Darion’s rhythmic aptitude had gained him local and regional recognition as the primary drummer at his church. By middle school he was playing piano, writing lyrics, arranging, and traveling with local productions. And for high school, Darion attended the award-winning Malcolm X Shabazz High School in Newark, NJ, where he joined the drumline and marching band.

Darion earned a scholarship to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts to pursue his passion for music production and performance. He began posting his music on YouTube, gaining acclaim for his unique arrangements of popular songs. These hit YouTube videos paved the way for Darion to collaborate with Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, Marsha Ambrosius, EVE, Flo Rida, Sevyn Streeter, and Mack Wilds. Darion also explored his love of gospel music, collaborating with gospel greats Mary Mary, Tye Tribett, and Hezekiah Walker.

Following graduation and a world tour with Michael Jackson, Darion teamed up with BNCEG. Darion works with the music department at Disney/ABC Television Group.

