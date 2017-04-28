SZA throws her “Love Galore” at Travis Scott on the latest offering from her debut album Ctrl.

“Done with these niggas / I don’t love these niggas / I dust off these niggas,” she sings of her experience with less-than-trustful men.

In the video, the west coast songbird is surrounded by butterflies as she teases and titillates Scott. She straddles and ties him up in the bed for what looks to be a kink-filled night, but SZA has other eerie, revengeful plans.

Watch it all go down below: