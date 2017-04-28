Connect with us

Stream Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Album

After much anticipation, Mary J. Blige shows she has the  Strength Of  A Woman through the release of her 13th studio album (out today).

As she endures the hardships of a very difficult public divorce, she put all of her feelings and frustrations into the creation of this album; you can hear her testimony in each song. Going 14-track-deep, the album features appearances by Kanye West on  “Love Yourself,” Miss Elliott, Quavo, and DJ Khaled on “Glow Up,” and more. “This is one of my most powerful albums,” Mary has said.

They say pain brings the most creativity, and you’re a true Mary fan, you’ll know that (unfortunately) anytime she endures personal pain, her music speaks volumes and goes down as a classic.

Stream Strength Of  A Woman below and purchase HERE.

