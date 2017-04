With the 10-year anniversary of his debut album with Day26 approaching this summer, singer/songwriter Brian Angel presents his solo single “FaReal” produced by Blackxipher and Traxx Sanders.

This song will appear on Brian Angel’s upcoming mixtape Tha Appetizer, hosted by Don Cannon, a prelude to Angel’s full-length album. Be on the lookout for the accompanying video coming soon.

@IamBrianAngel