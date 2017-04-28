New York City-based “alternative Soul” singer/songwriter Danielle Martin releases her first single called “The One.”

Produced by Sonatic Music Group, the song has a smooth-sweet, bouncy, summer time feel against a clean acoustic track. Mixed with her soulful voice and brooding lyrics, the song captures a perfect painting of feelings of inadequacy and heartbreak that come with being in a unstable relationship.

The visual sees Danielle having a bad argument with her beau, forcing her to realize she only has herself in the end.

Her voice has been compared to Lauryn Hill to Amy Winehouse, both strong musical influences for Martin. Recent artists she’s been compared to are Alessia Cara, Corinne Bailey Rae, Andrea Day, and Lianne La Haves to name a few.

The self-professed ‘Alternative Soul’ singer is steadily making a name for herself in the industry, not only as powerhouse vocalist, but as a gifted storyteller as well. After a few years spent touring clubs and venues around the New York/New Jersey area, these last few months have found Danielle back in the studio with some very talented musicians and producers working on her first EP scheduled for release this spring.