Alt R&B recording artist and songwriter DANA releases his debut single and music video “Feelings.”

The song, which was written by Dana, is an autobiographical tale of unrequited love. After a phone call with a childhood crush, Dana went to his job at a clothing store at the time, and started humming a melody. Later that day he hit the studio, and unable to shake the earlier conversation, wrote and recorded “Feelings” in only two hours.

Watch Dana pour his heart out below:

Hailing from Pittsburgh, PA, the 19 year old singer/songwriter is set to release more new music throughout 2017.

@The_One_Dana