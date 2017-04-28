Connect with us

DANA – Feelings

R&B Music Videos

DANA – Feelings

Published on

Alt R&B recording artist and songwriter DANA releases his debut single and music video “Feelings.”

The song, which was written by Dana, is an autobiographical tale of unrequited love. After a phone call with a childhood crush, Dana went to his job at a clothing store at the time, and started humming a melody. Later that day he hit the studio, and unable to shake the earlier conversation, wrote and recorded “Feelings” in only two hours.

Watch Dana pour his heart out below:

Hailing from Pittsburgh, PA, the 19 year old singer/songwriter is set to release more new music throughout 2017.

@The_One_Dana

More About: Dana

Continue Reading
You may also like...

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in R&B Music Videos

To Top