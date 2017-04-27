After the host shake-up at “The Real,” rumors about her personal life and more, Tamar is back to the music.

Today (April 27), she dropped a new emotional ballad called “My Man,” a song about addressing the “family friend” and mistress who stole her man. The single cover is that of a picture of Tamar’s parents who divorced as a result of an affair many years ago, and if you’ve been watching this season of “Braxton Family Values,” the family is still trying to cope. On the song, Tamar seems to be channeling her mother’s experience.

“I just can’t believe that you’re with her…shoulda noticed it the day she walked in the door / I just can’t believe she stole my man,” she belts on the slow-burning ballad.

Listen below:

“My Man” was written by TC and Corey Rooney, and is the first single form Tamar’s next album on her new label Tamartian Land Records.

Purchase “My Man” on iTunes HERE.