Mississippi Man Sues R. Kelly Over Alleged Affair With His Wife

Well, this is a bizarre case.

R. Kelly has been sued by a Mississippi man named Kenny Bryant for allegedly having an affair with his wife. In a lawsuit filed on April 21st, Bryant claims his estranged wife Asia Childress had a relationship with Kelly before they were married in 2012, but the romance kept going during their marriage anytime Kelly would perform nearby.

“Each time R. Kelly would have a concert in a nearby state, Childress would disappear to unite with her lover,” the lawsuit said. “Time after time, R. Kelly cuckolded Bryant, with blatant disregard for Bryant’s and Childress’ vows.” Bryant also claims Childress convinced him to move to ATL for her career, but in reality it was just to be nearer to R. Kelly. Bryant claims the move was financially hard on him, as her was unable to find “profitable employment”.

Despite all of this, Bryant says Childress is the the one who filed for divorce so she can continue her affair with Kelly. Bryant is seeking an undisclosed amount of money and wants to “punish (R. Kelly), make an example of him to others, and to deter him and other similarly-situated defendants from engaging in adulterous conduct in the future, in the service of public interest.”

Good luck with that! Obvious question: If an affair happened, would Bryant sue the “other man” if he wasn’t a multi-millionaire? Highly doubt it.