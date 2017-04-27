John Legend Talks Fatherhood, Current Events, & More On ‘The Breakfast Club’

This morning (April 27th), John Legend dropped by The Breakfast Club to discuss his all the goings on in his life right now: being a family man, his baby girl Luna, and his forthcoming tour (beginning in May).

He also talked about meeting longtime friend Kanye West after his meeting with Trump, losing the Oscar after LaLa Land was announced as winner, and current political and social events like how Colin Kaepernick’s protest was portrayed by the media, and his thoughts on the Fox News scandals.

Watch his 17-minute chat with DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God below: