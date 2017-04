Jennifer Hudson Performs ‘Remember Me’ On ‘Ellen’

In prep for her new album, Jennifer Hudson visited Ellen yesterday (April 27) to perform her single “Remember Me.”

With her haircut spiked up and donning an oversized blazer over a black mini skirt and red tights, Hudson belted out her single like we all know she does effortlessly while backed by background singers and a small, live band.

Watch below:

Hudson is working with industry legend and mentor, Clive Davis, as well as L.A. Reid on her upcoming project.