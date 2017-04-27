Last we heard from Atlanta songstress Finnli was back in 2016 with her single “Way Side” and before that in 2015, “Beautiful Girl.” She’s back with a new gen called “If,” another one of her heartfelt offerings.

Finnli always keeps it real with positive, uplifting messages in her music, and this one is no different. On the guitar-laden, melancholy song, Finnli sings of emotional pain from being hurt, but recognizes it’s only a lesson to build upon in life. In the clip, Finnli sings to her many selves, one depressed, who multiplies into a slightly better version of herself, who then multiplies into the best version of herself emotionally.

Watch below:

Finnli has performed in BET’s Music Matters at the legendary SOB’s in New York, and has shared stages with the likes of Patti Labelle, Chaka Khan, Babyface, Beyonce, Usher, Chris Brown, Marsha Ambrosius, Fantasia, Jazmine Sullivan, Chrisette Michelle, to name a few. She’s currently working on her first debut album project on AMH Music Group.

@officialfinnli