Did Mary J. Blige’s Estranged Husband Have An Affair With Her Protégé, Singer Starshell?

Yikes! The drama gets messier and messier when it comes to details and rumors surrounding Mary J. Blige’s divorce from Kendu Isaacs.

As previously reported, it’s been established that there were some infidelity issues; Mary recently filed docs that she believed Isaacs spent over $400k of her money to fund this affair. To the public, the identity of this mystery woman was unknown…until these new speculations.

According to Page Six, sources say Isaacs was seeing Blige’s musical protégé Starshell, a 28-year-old singer signed to Blige’s label Matriarch Entertainment. Blige has often brought the singer with her to red carpets, events and TV appearances to help build the rising artist’s exposure.

Apparently, there’s been whispers about Isaac’s affair with Starshell for a while now. “Everyone knew. Mary was the last to know, but it’s like, how do you not know?” a source told Page Six. “It’s really f – – ked up and low to have it done to her that way. Had it not been for Mary signing her, investing time and money . . . Because no one cared about her music,” the source said. Another source added, “It was more like one of those things where you end up believing what you want to believe. But Mary had her suspicions.”

The insiders claim Kendu and Starshell were seen on many occasions without Mary, and it was evident from their alleged behavior the two were having an intimate relationship. The say, “You’d see them out in the studio together, having dinner without Mary. And then Mary would be at events with her, and it was awkward because it was obvious they were sleeping together.”

Hints of verbal abuse also plagued their marriage, the sources say. “He was verbally controlling. He’d say the most negative s – – t to her five minutes before she’d hit the stage,” they say.

Starshell has yet to comment on the accusations, however, Isaacs’ lawyer Robert Brandt felt the need to clear his client’s name. He writes in a statement: “Allegations that have been made about Kendu are false, unfair, mean spirited and sad. The court can deal with it if it’s relevant. He’s a very pleasant guy. He’s not abusive. He’s not the one going to the press. His goal is to reach an amicable resolution with her and [have] this commentary cease and desist. It doesn’t help any of them. It’s misleading. He cares about Mary. He wants her to do well.”