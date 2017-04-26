Mary J. Blige Perfoms ‘Thick Of It’ On ‘Ellen,’ Preps ‘Strength of A Woman’ Doc

Mary J. Blige’s 13th studio album “Strength Of A Woman” is on course to arrive on Friday (April 28th), and the iconic R&B singer is on the promo trail. Yesterday (April 25th), she appeared on the “Ellen” show to perform her emotional single “Thick Of It.”

Wearing a black bodysuit and accompanied by a live band and background singers, Blige belted out the personal R&B groove inspired by her highly public divorce.

Watch her emotional performance below:

In addition to the album’s release, VH1 will air a special documentary that follows the creation of the album as Blige used the creative process to heal emotional wounds caused by her personal life.

The special will air on May 2nd at 11/10c pm.

Catch the trailer below: