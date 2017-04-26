Madalen Duke, the Canadian singer/songwriter and sultry femme fatale is getting revenge on Trinidad James in her infectious cinematic, new music video for “Hitlist.” In the dark clip, Duke and another woman set up James when after seducing him, the woman calls Duke to finish the job.

At the young age of 13, Madalen began writing her own music taking inspiration from some of her childhood favorites—Daughter, Kanye West, Fleet Foxes, Gwen Stefani and Ben Howard. By 16 years old, she wrote and released her first EP, Carnival, while also preparing her live performance at local talent shows. Musical theater and songwriting consumed Madalen’s life throughout high school as she moved to Vancouver to study creative writing, while pursuing her dream of music. It was there that she found her sound – a hybrid of pop, hi-hop, electro, and house.

