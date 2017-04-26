Lady Wray Returns With ‘Underneath My Feet’ Video

Lady Wray released her long-awaited comeback LP Queen Alone at the end of the last year on Big Crown Records, and the Leon Michels and Tommy Brenneck produced-album’s fresh spin on classic R&B and pop and soulful storytelling earned extensive critical acclaim.

Chasing down a cheating man never looked or sounded as good as Lady Wray makes it in the visual for “Underneath My Feet.” Breaking between black and white and color imaging, Wray sings over a gritty soul track as her running man scatters through the streets….that is, until she catches him. The song blends glam rock drums and guitar stabs.

Watch below:

Lady Wray will be on the road this summer, starting with the Big Bang Block Party in Atlanta on June 24 with Emancipator Ensemble and Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles and two shows in Chicago, at Thalia Hall with Joss Stone and the Pritzker Pavilion as part of the Millennium Park Music Series. A full list of dates can be found below with many more to be added all summer long.



Also check out the video for her previous single”Smiling.”

Lady Wray Tour Dates:

June 24 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

June 28 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

June 29 – Chicago, IL – Pritzker Pavilion Millennium Park Music Series

* w/ Joss Stone

