Goapele Releases First Single ‘Power’ From Forthcoming ‘Dreamseeker’ EP

R&B soul singer, songwriter, producer, actress, activist, and designer Goapele is set to release her brand new independent Dreamseeker EP on May 19th, via EMPIRE / SKYBLAZE. She recently premiered the first single “Power,” another one of her mesmerizing offerings. Produced by frequent collaborator Cornelio Austin [BJ The Chicago Kid, K-Ci & JoJo], Goapele’s instantly recognizable voice captivates as she delivers an empowering message inspired by her daughter. She sings, “As bright as the sun, power /Just be who you are, free,” she lovingly advises. Listen below:

Following up 2014’s Strong As Glass, Dreamseeker (out on May 19th) sees her confidently embrace a boundless musical palette, while lyrically exploring sensuality, social consciousness, and motherhood. About the project, she comments, “I’m a woman, but I’m also a whole person who won’t be confined to any one box. Nobody is just one thing. Within any race, within any genre, and within any neighborhood, there’s so much diversity. As artists and especially as women of color, we have to be proud of that. I’m coming from an honest place and expressing the different parts of myself that make me whole.”

Last week, she kicked off her “Dreamseeker Tour,” performing in Boston, New York, Washington D.C., and more. The rest of the itinerary below.

4/26 — Detroit, MI — El Club

4/27 — Chicago, IL — City Winery Chicago

5/18 – 5/21 — Oakland, CA — Yoshi’s

Purchase tickets HERE.