Destiny’s Child Reunites In Support Of Kelly Rowland’s Book Release

Destiny’s Child has reunited!

Unfortunately not for music, rather in a sisterly bond of support for fellow DC3 member Kelly Rowland who recently released her book Whoa, Baby.

Beyonce and Michelle Williams recently met up with Kelly Rowland in Los Angeles Rowland at book signing in support.

Even though they’ve confirmed that a DC3 reunion is not in the works for a 20-year anniversary, it’s good to see these three ladies together!