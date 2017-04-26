Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Faith Evans, More Set For HOT 97 Summer Jam

WQHT-FM HOT 97, #1 for Hip Hop, announced the electrifying Stadium Stage line-up for the HOT 97 Summer Jam, the official start-of-summer party!

Head to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 11th to see performances by Chris Brown, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Migos, Desiigner, DJ Khaled & Friends, Trey Songz, French Montana & Friends, Tory Lanez, Joey Bada$$, Funk Flex & Friends, Konshens, Charly Black, and Jidenna. Plus, Faith Evans presents 20 Years of B.I.G.! Enjoy two stages of the hottest artists in music, iconic sets from HOT 97’s legendary DJs, and the biggest surprises at the greatest Hip Hop event of the year.

Previously announced on Ebro in the Morning with Laura Stylez & Rosenberg, Young M.A, A Boogie, Don Q, Dave East, Lil Yachty, D.R.A.M., PnB Rock, Casanova, and PHresher will appear on the show’s Festival Stage.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 28th at 12:00 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com. For additional information on HOT 97’s Summer Jam, go to HOT97.com.